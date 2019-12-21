|
O'Connell, Mary Therese
Mary Therese Chidester O'Connell, 92, passed away on December 1, 2019 in Salem, IN. Mary married Daniel Joseph O'Connell in 1948. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Joseph O'Connell and her son John Joseph O'Connell.
Mary is survived by six of her seven children Margaret Mary Tuma of Pekin, IN, Daniel Joseph (Cindy) O'Connell of Boca Raton, FL, Maureen Ann (Don) Walker of Owings, MD, Eileen (Anthony) Unitas of Baltimore, MD, Patrick Joseph O'Connell of Naples, FL, Catherine Marie (Paul) Duke of Houston, TX. Mary is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Monday, December 30 at Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 6411 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33405.
Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, December 31, at 10:00AM at Woodlawn Cemetery in downtown West Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019