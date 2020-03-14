|
Galardi, Mary Vivian
Mary Vivian Galardi (Sauer) of Wellington, FL went to rest on March 6, 2020. Born July 14, 1929 in Detroit, MI to Jesse Caril Lewellen and Alma Shelton, she married Arthur Kenneth Sauer at 17 raising two daughters and a son during their 26 years together in Madison, IN, attending Trinity United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Americo P. Galardi of Revere, MA, Gregory Sauer (son), Joanne Huff (sister), Thomas Lewellen (brother), and Evalynn Miller (daughter), she is survived by daughters Pamela S. Lieser and Jennifer Sauer Drozd of Palm Beach County, FL, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for making a welcoming home and words of wisdom. She loved traveling with her beloved husband and family, cherished childhood memories and childhood friends from Madison and her little dog Cherie.
A service will be held on Friday, March 20 at 2:00PM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to: Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 (cst.dav.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020