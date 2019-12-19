Home

Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
821 Prosperity Farms Road
North Palm Beach, NJ
Maryann Esposito Obituary
Esposito, Maryann
A loving wife, mother and sister went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2019 at the age of 61. Maryann was born in Passaic, NJ December 23, 1957 to Joseph and Florance Jasnowitz. She graduated from Clifton High School.
Maryann married the love of her life Gerald Esposito on May 20, 1979. She had a career in real estate working for Ann Smith Real Estate and Century 21, both in Clifton, NJ. She was a member of the Passaic County Board of Realtors and had a passion for fashion. She will be greatly missed by her husband Gerald Esposito, her son Jonathan Esposito, her brothers Richard Jasnowitz and Joseph Jasnowitz.
A visitation will be held Sunday, December 22 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with a prayer service at 7:00PM, at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach Monday, December 23 at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Road, Tequesta, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
