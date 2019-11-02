|
Hedrick, MaryAnne
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of MaryAnne Dominica Hedrick, a friend to all and the ultimate humanitarian. MaryAnne, age 62, passed away at her home in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of giving both through her charitable causes and through her friendships.
She partnered with the Florida Fishing Academy, Inc. to bring her not-for-profit, Access the Sea, Inc. to life. Access the Sea was MaryAnne's way of opening up boating and being on the water to those who would not otherwise have an opportunity to connect with nature in this way.
MaryAnne was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Mickey and brother, Greg. She is survived by her brother, Wayne, her nephews, Matt and Keith, whom she was so proud of and loved deeply, her lifelong friend and ally, Natalie, and her faithful and loving service dog, Jac. She is also survived by her close family friends, her extended work family from Lake Worth Middle School and hundreds of her students whom she touched and lifted up. We know that wherever any one of us is, MaryAnne will be there also, in spirit, and will continue guiding, encouraging and loving us just as she did in life.
Friends and family are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, November 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Cremation and Event Center, located at 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Access the Sea at gofundme.com (https://www.gofundme.com/f/accesstheseainc).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019