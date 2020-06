Or Copy this URL to Share

Mathew Anderson, a long-time resident of Riviera Beach, FL, transitioned peacefully on June 7, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL. Family will receive friends from 11:00AM until Service time. Interment will follow.



