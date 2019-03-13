Home

FIORELLO, Matthew Anthony Matthew Fiorello, 36, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on March 8, 2019. Matthew was born on September 18, 1982 to Anthony and Kathi Fiorello. As a graduate of Clemson University, he was an avid Tigers fan. He went on to graduate from Nova Southeasten University School of Law in 2008. He was the lead singer of the all-lawyer tribute band, Disbarred. He loved to spend time with his wife, daughters, and their dog at the beach, being active, or doing anything outdoors. If he wasn't watching golf on TV, he was out playing. He is survived by his wife Rachel; daughters London (5) and Arden (2); his dog Hurley (12); parents Anthony and Kathi; brothers Michael and Danny; grandparents BJ Fiorello, Joan Savio, and Herbie Goldsmith; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Matthew's Life will begin at 3:00PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St, Jupiter, FL 33458. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to (https://www.gofundme.com/the-fiorello-family). For directions and online condolences visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 13, 2019
