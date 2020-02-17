Home

Matthew Howard Hicks


1929 - 2020
Matthew Howard Hicks Obituary
Hicks, Matthew Howard
Matthew "Howie" Howard Hicks passed away on February 10, 2020, in Boynton Beach, FL. He was born February 25, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to Arnold and Loretta Hicks.
Howie was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and husband to his wife of 69 years, June Claire Hicks.
He is survived by his four children, Steven (Peggy) Hicks, Michael Hicks, Laurie Hicks and James (Patricia) Hicks, grandchildren Karen Hicks and Matthew (Kellee) Hicks, and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a Viewing at Quattlebaum Funeral Center and Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, February 21, at 1:30PM, followed by a Memorial Service.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
