Masterson, Matthew
Matthew "Matt" J. Masterson, Jr., age 81, of Delray Beach, FL, died on January 31, 2020 after a short illness. Born and raised in Worcester MA, Matt was the son of the late Matthew and Helen Masterson (Murphy).
Matt was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4476 located in Boynton Beach as well as many other veteran organizations. Matt enjoyed fishing, traveling and was an avid sports fan who followed the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He had a great sense of humor and knew someone just about everywhere he went. He was a great man and will be missed dearly.
He is predeceased by his wife Eleanor (Rugg), son James, and granddaughter Lena Noonan. He is survived by his three daughters Nancy Smith (Tom) and Betsy Noonan of Massachusetts, and Karen Masterson of Florida, as well as his daughter-in-law Ann Masterson of New Hampshire. He also leaves a brother Dan Masterson and sister-in-law Carol Masterson of West Palm Beach, FL, a sister Karen Swedberg and brother-in-law Bob Swedberg of Delray Beach, FL, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three nephews, and many cousins and dear friends.
Burial will be in the spring at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester, MA.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020