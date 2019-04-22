LEE, Maude Maude Ford Lee was born on November 9, 1936 in Midway, FL to Alberta Golden and Charlie Ford and was the 10th of 11 children. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, FL and graduated from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) in 1958 obtaining a B.S. in Business Administration. Her professional career began in Palm Beach County as the Fiscal Assistant to the Director of the Community Action Program in 1967. Maude organized the first Board of Directors of the local Urban League while at Community Action, which resulted in bringing the 102nd Affiliate of the National Urban League to Palm Beach County in 1974. She was selected as the Executive Director of the Community Action Council (CAC) in 1985. In 1990, history was made as Maude Ford Lee was elected as the first African American to serve on the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. During her ten-year tenure, she was elected by her peers as the first African American Chairperson of the Board. Maude championed the successful adoption of the first Minority Business Enterprise Ordinance. Highlights of her service also include: the creation of the County's Economic Development Office and programs, funding for parks and recreational facilities countywide, affordable housing for low income families, and comprehensive services for families. Maude raised over $50,000 in scholarships for students to attend college for the Delta Epsilon Zeta Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Palm Beach County Chapter of Florida A & M National Alumni Association. In 1999, Maude received the Florida A & M University Distinguished Alumni Award in Government for her dedication to higher education and community service. Maude was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in West Palm Beach, where she served as Finance Committee Chair. She was a member of the Delta Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Life Member of Florida A & M University National Alumni Association; Life member of the NAACP and served as President of the West Palm Beach Branch of the NAACP from 2002 - 2008. Maude was also a charter member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. West Palm Beach Chapter. She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters, Deborah Lee Pennick and Vanessa Lee, along with a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1401 9th Street, West Palm Beach, FL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Payne Chapel A.M.E., 801 9th Street, West Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests continuing Maude Ford Lee's legacy by donating to the following organizations' scholarship funds: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority: Please find below the link for donations to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc, Delta Epsilon Zeta Chapter. (https://www.memberplanet.com /zetaphibetasororityinc-deltaepsilonzeta-westpalmbeachchapter/onlinepaymentformfordeltaepsilonzeta_1_1) FAMU: Checks payable to: Palm Beach County Chapter of FAMU National Alumni Association. In memo write: Memory of Maude Ford Lee. Mail to: P. O. Box 2305, West Palm Beach, FL 33402. For more information call 762-233-9287. Arrangements Entrusted to: L. C. Poitier Funeral Home, 317 Nellie F. Poitier Street, Pompano Beach FL 33060. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary