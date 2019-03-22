Home

Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Maureen SERRA
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Clare's Catholic Church
821 Prosperity Farms Road
North Palm Beach, FL
Committal
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
6209 Riverside Memorial Park
19351 SE County Line Road
Tequesta, FL
Maureen A. SERRA


Maureen A. SERRA Obituary
SERRA, Maureen A. Maureen A. Serra, 59, left to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019. Maureen was born on October 22, 1959 in Rockville Center, New York. She raised her family in Florida and impacted many lives as a friend, teacher, and most recently rescuing dogs which, aside from taking care of her family, was her passion. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael S. Smith; her four adoring sons, Christopher, Mickey, Anthony, and Nicolas; her brother, Keith; uncle, William Johnston, Jr., and a host of extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Anthony Joseph Serra, mother, Winifred Serra, and brother, Dennis Serra. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her name to Wannabe Rescued, Selma, Alabama on Facebook.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 22, 2019
