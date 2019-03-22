|
SERRA, Maureen A. Maureen A. Serra, 59, left to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019. Maureen was born on October 22, 1959 in Rockville Center, New York. She raised her family in Florida and impacted many lives as a friend, teacher, and most recently rescuing dogs which, aside from taking care of her family, was her passion. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael S. Smith; her four adoring sons, Christopher, Mickey, Anthony, and Nicolas; her brother, Keith; uncle, William Johnston, Jr., and a host of extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Anthony Joseph Serra, mother, Winifred Serra, and brother, Dennis Serra. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her name to Wannabe Rescued, Selma, Alabama on Facebook.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 22, 2019