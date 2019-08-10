|
Beesch, Maureen
Maureen O'Brien Beesch died peacefully after a brief illness, on August 3, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL at the age of 87.
Maureen was born August 27, 1931 in Red Bank, NJ. After graduating high school she moved to Chicago to further her swimming career by joining the Chicago Town Swim Club.
In 1950, she won the 100m and 200mbackstroke events at the National Championships setting new American records that lasted for decades. She went on to win gold medals in the 100m backstroke. and 3x100m medley at the inaugural Pan American Games, held in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1951. Missing the Olympics in 1952 due to an illness, she moved to Palm Beach, FL where she became the swimming instructor at the Sailfish Club. It was there that she met the love of her life Robert Owens Beesch. In addition to raising six children, she took up the competitive sport of Skeet shooting to be with her husband, an accomplished All American. She too became an All American First Team member from 1969 through 1974, earning a world record long run in the 28-gauge event that lasted more than 10 years. She and Robert also reigned as the world-champion husband and wife team from 1969 through 1970. After retiring from shooting, she and Robert spent the next years traveling the world, until his death in 1980.
Although she still pursued traveling, she also continued her other hobbies of dress designing and needlepoint. A number of her designs were sold in boutiques on Worth Avenue and she won awards for her needlepoint creations at numerous shows, including one at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami.
In recent years, she found unique ways to channel her creativity by designing one of a kind creations for her children and grandchildren, whom she loved very much. She will always be remembered for her intelligence, sense of humor, competitiveness, imagination, and style.
She is survived by her children Michael (Diann) Beesch, Hilary Mendoza (Alvaro), William (Ruth) Beesch, Stephanie Carden (Sandy), and Greg (Traci) Beesch; grandsons Hunter Beesch, Blaise Beesch, Talon Beesch, AJ Mendoza, Mario Mendoza, Roberto Mendoza, and granddaughters Courtney Beesch, Audrey Beesch, Lilly Carden, Isabel Carden, and great-granddaughter Hazel Beesch. She is preceded in death by husband Robert, and son Raymond.
Services will be private.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019