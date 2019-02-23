Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen DRISCOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen DRISCOLL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen DRISCOLL Obituary
DRISCOLL, Maureen DRISCOLL, Maureen (nee Kelley), 78, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Jupiter, FL. Previously of Chicago, IL, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 25 years Tom Driscoll, and her son, Tom Kleist. She is survived by her son Tim Kleist, son Kelley (Amy) Kleist, and daughter Katie (Tom) Rothery. Grandmother to 12, great-grandmother to 3. Member of American Legion Post 271 (Tequesta, FL) and Fraternal Order of Eagles #4267. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 11:00AM at the American Legion Post 271, 775 US Highway 1, Tequesta, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.