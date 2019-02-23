|
DRISCOLL, Maureen DRISCOLL, Maureen (nee Kelley), 78, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Jupiter, FL. Previously of Chicago, IL, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 25 years Tom Driscoll, and her son, Tom Kleist. She is survived by her son Tim Kleist, son Kelley (Amy) Kleist, and daughter Katie (Tom) Rothery. Grandmother to 12, great-grandmother to 3. Member of American Legion Post 271 (Tequesta, FL) and Fraternal Order of Eagles #4267. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 11:00AM at the American Legion Post 271, 775 US Highway 1, Tequesta, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019