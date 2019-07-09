Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Smith


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Smith Obituary
Smith, Maureen
Ms. Maureen Smith (Medeiros), of Royal Palm Beach, born May 5, 1935, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fall River, MA; she was the daughter of the late John F. and Mary (Goncalo) Medeiros. She is survived by her sisters Lillian Veloza, and Olivia Alexander. She was also the sister of the late Albert Medeiros, Noel Medeiros and Alice Croteau. She is survived by her daughter Donnalee Desrosiers from her first marriage to Albert Desrosiers; and Valerie Smith Martin (John); from her second marriage (1957-1990) to Phil Smith, who through the years, maintained a caring relationship and love for one another. She rejoins and is now reunited with her loving son Philip Lawrence Smith, III, and grandson Thomas Smith. In addition to her many nieces and nephews, she is survived by her grandchildren Melissa Desrosiers Whitenton (Chris), and their children Ricky, Kayla, Christopher, Caitlin and Ava; Amber Martin and her children Trenton, Madison and Isabella; Adam Authier (Julia) and their children, Natalia and Benjamin; Craig Masse, and his children, Bradley, Antonio and Omari; and finally, her very loyal and longtime friends, Irene Tibbets, Marge Roper, and Henry McKenzie.
Maureen was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her faith in God, love of life, family and friends will live through us. Her memory will forever be cherished.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12:00PM to 3:00PM at Dorsey–E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now