Smith, Maureen

Ms. Maureen Smith (Medeiros), of Royal Palm Beach, born May 5, 1935, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fall River, MA; she was the daughter of the late John F. and Mary (Goncalo) Medeiros. She is survived by her sisters Lillian Veloza, and Olivia Alexander. She was also the sister of the late Albert Medeiros, Noel Medeiros and Alice Croteau. She is survived by her daughter Donnalee Desrosiers from her first marriage to Albert Desrosiers; and Valerie Smith Martin (John); from her second marriage (1957-1990) to Phil Smith, who through the years, maintained a caring relationship and love for one another. She rejoins and is now reunited with her loving son Philip Lawrence Smith, III, and grandson Thomas Smith. In addition to her many nieces and nephews, she is survived by her grandchildren Melissa Desrosiers Whitenton (Chris), and their children Ricky, Kayla, Christopher, Caitlin and Ava; Amber Martin and her children Trenton, Madison and Isabella; Adam Authier (Julia) and their children, Natalia and Benjamin; Craig Masse, and his children, Bradley, Antonio and Omari; and finally, her very loyal and longtime friends, Irene Tibbets, Marge Roper, and Henry McKenzie.

Maureen was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her faith in God, love of life, family and friends will live through us. Her memory will forever be cherished.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12:00PM to 3:00PM at Dorsey–E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 9 to July 10, 2019