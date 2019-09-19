Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
For more information about
Maurice Lincourt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Lincourt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice A. Lincourt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice A. Lincourt Obituary
Lincourt, Maurice A.
Maurice A. Lincourt, age 96, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida formerly of Somerset, MA passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Veterans Administration Hospital in Florida. He was the husband of the late Florence (Vaillancourt) Lincourt.
Maurice was born in Fall River, MA son of the late Jeremie and Helen (Messier) Lincourt. He served in the US Marine Corps and fought for our country in the WWII. He was the owner of the Lincourt & Pappas Insurance Agency. He was a member of the New Bedford, Fall River, Metacomet and Ballen Isle Country Clubs. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Quequechan Club.
Maurice is survived by a son, Chris M. Lincourt of Somerset, He was the brother of the late Beatrice Ainsworth, Vivian Lachance and Yolande Verville Goyette and grandfather of Samantha and several nieces and nephews.
Maurice's funeral will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Louis Defrance Parish 56 Buffington St. Swansea, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now