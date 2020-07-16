Jackson, Maurice James

Maurice James Jackson, 67 years of age, answered the Master's Call and entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Maurice was born on February 11, 1953 to the late James D. and Willie Lee Jackson in Selma, AL. He and his family were participants in the Voter's Rights Struggle and the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March before relocating to Florida. He graduated from Suncoast High School in Class of 1971 and received a scholarship to study Vocal Music at the University of South Florida. Upon graduation in 1975, he remained a resident of Tampa, FL.

He was preceded in death by his lifetime partner of 37 years, Gerhard "Gary" Hans Kappes.

He was a devout Christian, renowned musician, poetry and song writer who was notably recognized for his giftedness in many areas. During his forty-five-year tenure as a resident and creative/performing artist in the Greater Tampa Bay area, several images, articles, stories, reviews, film footage and excerpts of his creative works have appeared or received coverage in numerous media publications, and outlets locally, nationally and internationally. He has authored Hymns for the Progressive Missionary and Education Convention of Florida, and the AME Church Hymnal; as well as, songs for the Florida Mass Choir, Tampa Bay Community Gospel Choir, National Baptist Conventions of America, Gospel Music Workshops of America Conventions, and National Conventions of Gospel Choir and Choruses. Many of his sacred music songs have been recorded and also published in music sheet form. He proudly shared that he was the Minister of Music of several "local churches, of diverse denominations" in the Greater Tampa Bay area.

Maurice always "paid it forward" and offered guidance and support to help others to succeed. He encouraged and assisted students to obtain their college education. He has written numerous letters of recommendation for scholarships and admissions. He credits his success to the blessings of God. In his own words, "use what you have; give God the praise; and He will bless you all of your days."

He leaves a legacy of love and cherished memories to his three sisters, Mary Jackson Ivory (Rev. William Ivory), Frances Jackson Smith, and Geraldine Jackson; and brother Jefferies Jackson, Sr., Goddaughter, Angelique Randolph and a host of other family and friends. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a private family memorial will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at Straghn & Sons Tri-County Funeral Home, Delray Beach, FL.



