Nameth, Maxie S.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Retired Lt. Col. Maxie S. Nameth, 82 years young, beloved father of four and dedicated husband of sixty-two years, departed for his final destination just past 1200 hours, aided by gentle winds and sunny skies. There to see him off was his devoted wife and best friend since childhood, Ernestine "Teny" Nameth, and his steadfast children, Charles Nameth, Lisa Schnabel-Arsenault, Tiffany Lipsit, and Shannon Nameth, along with other members of his large, close knit family.

Maxie is survived by his wife, four children, and eleven adoring grandchildren, Valerie Nameth, Lindsey, Lauryn and Logan Schnabel, Isabel, Tess and Lila Nameth Beck, Brandon and Jesse Lipsit, and Max and Angelica Nameth; his cherished sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Bert Resnick; many adoring nieces and nephews; and loving daughter and sons-in-law, Renee Nameth, Daniel Lipsit and Richard Arsenault.

Maxie Nameth, son of Sigmund and Rose Nameth, was born in Peoria, IL, on November 15, 1937, and raised in the small town of Mercedes, TX. He served twenty-two years in the United States Air Force with great distinction, including tours in Vietnam and South Korea. Lt. Col. Nameth piloted President Jimmy Carter on Air Force One before retiring his command in 1980. Maxie continued to follow his dream and love of flying, while strictly and loyally caring for his family, as a pilot and captain for Canadair, Scott Paper, and Kimberly Clark. In his final position with Gama Charters, Maxie served as the Chief Pilot for the DeGeorge family of Jupiter, FL, and remained a vital part of their organization as the Director of Flight Operations until his passing. This relationship, which developed far beyond the merely professional, allowed Maxie to stay active and involved in the world of flight and airplanes; the second most important calling of his life after family. July 18, 2020 will be remembered by those who loved Maxie Nameth as the day he finally retired.

Maxie's family remembers him most not for the fact that he traveled the globe repeatedly throughout his life, but for the way in which he traveled through their lives and his own—with humility, modesty and kindness, honor and honesty, at all times and to all people. He will be forever known for his tireless generosity, his fierce love of family, country, and his wife's Southern cooking, as well as his dedication to hard work, team effort and fellow man. His sense of humor was both biting and contagious, and he never missed an opportunity to listen to the words of his children, giving thoughtful consideration to a new idea or perspective. Both a master instructor and brilliant student, he was a true lover of all nature, a fall mountain cabin, wooded trail or running stream, and the feasting Floridian birds seen from his window seat. On July 18, 2020 God called this heroic yet humble husband and father home. This family could not be more proud of the man their father was, nor more sad as they watch him depart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store