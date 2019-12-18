|
|
Charest, Maxine
Maxine Reed Charest was born in Plainwell, MI on December 22, 1924, the daughter of Charles Homer and Beatrice (Finch) Wade. She graduated from Plainwell High School and Parsons Business College in Kalamazoo, MI. In 1971 she and her husband, Richard J. Reed, relocated from Marshall, MI to Florida where she became Palm Beach County Zoning Clerk and from there went on to become Executive Secretary to the Plant Manager at ITT in West Palm Beach until the plant was closed. She retired from the Florida office of the MacArthur Foundation. Maxine was a member of the JupiterFirst Church and the Jupiter Medical Center Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her parents and husbands Ves Petill and Richard J. Reed. On May 5, 1990 she married Larry Charest, who survives her, as well as her son Charles (Dan) Petill and his wife Cindy of Avon Park, FL; two granddaughters, Jill (Dan) McClelland and Kerri (Chris) Jettinghoff; four great-grandchildren, Danny, Charles and Shonda McClelland all of Jupiter Farms and Ryan Pinkerton of Alabama; six great-great-grandchildren, Layne Michael Singer, Madison and Peyton Riley, Emma and Nash McClelland and Danny Leon McClelland III; two step daughters, Pamela (Charest) Nocera, her husband Robert and children Christopher and Brittan of Roswell, GA; Karen (Charest) MacGregor of Pt. St. Lucie and her children Krystal and Robert of Vero Beach; sister-in-law Shirley (Reed) English and her husband Guy of Stuart; as well as several nieces and nephews, including David Petill of Bay City, MI and Jerry Petill of Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Also surviving is devoted former daughter-in-law Sue (Petill) Glass of Jupiter.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupite. Entombment in the Mausoleum at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave., West Palm Beach will immediately follow the service.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019