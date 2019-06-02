CHERNOFF, Maxwell Maxwell (Bud) Chernoff, 95, born in Hamden, CT to Minnie and Harry Abraham Chernoff, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 at home. Loving and devoted husband to his wife Carol. Adored father of his children Nancy Chernoff-White of New York City, NY, Bart Chernoff of Richmond, VA, Cathy (Bernard) Donnelly of Richmond, VA. Dear brother of Adrienne Boehm of Bridgeport, CT and the late Muriel Friedman. Also survived by loving grandsons, Maxwell Donnelly, Zachary Chernoff-White, Alexander Chernoff. Army War hero in WWll, football scholarship star at U.Conn., got his BS, played semi- pro baseball in CT, and MBA, from Simmons College School of Retailing Management. He was entrepreneur extraordinaire, CEO, salesman and 4 handicap golfer. He successfully built Nappe-Smith, a housewares company . Was acquired and merged to Nappe Babcock, where he headed the company for Dart Industries. Then bought back Company during a divestiture, continued success and then resold to Marketing Corporation of America. He retired two years later. Always a sports fan, was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He was philanthropic, cherished his friends and lit up the room. But most of all he was a much loved and loving husband and father who guided all to be their best, as he gave his best. His memory will be eternally loved and cherished. Funeral services at Beth El Memorial Park, Warner St., Hamden, CT, Tuesday Afternoon at 1:00 o'clock. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Cancer Center at Jupiter Medical Center, 1210 Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter, FL. 561-263-5728. Or American Friends of Herzog Hospital, Jerusalem. 561-900-4399. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven, CT. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary