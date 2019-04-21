Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Maylene Grosso WITZMANN


Maylene Grosso WITZMANN Obituary
WITZMANN, Maylene Grosso Maylene Grosso Witzmann, 72, of Royal Palm Beach, FL, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. Born in Elba, AL on July 14, 1946, Maylene graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1965. Witzmann was a retired hairstylist working at Regis, JCPenney, Champs and Hair Cuttery throughout her 34 year career. Maylene is survived by her daughter Claudia (Mario) Camacho, granddaughters Briana and Brittany Coomer and two great-grandsons Dominick and Casen. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in her name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019
