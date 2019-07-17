|
|
Cross, Mccobee
Mccobee Cross, 68, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on July 8, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 900 N Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 900 N Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019