Melanie Pitts


1954 - 2019
Melanie Pitts Obituary
Pitts, Melanie
Melanie Holmes Pitts, 65, passed away June 6, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. She was born April 9, 1954 in Thomasville, Georgia to the late John C. Holmes and Frances Waller Holmes. Melanie attended Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach, Florida and graduated from Florida Atlantic University and the University of North Florida with degrees in business and accounting. She retired from the Palm Beach County School System as an Accounting Supervisor.
Melanie was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church and enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and interior design.
Surviving are her husband Barry P. Pitts, son John Pitts, daughter Julia Pitts, and her sister Marylu Holmes Stross.
The Memorial Service will be held at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on August 3 at 2:30PM.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:00PM at Hillcrest Abbey East Memorial Park in Savannah, Georgia.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019
