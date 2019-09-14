|
|
Williams, Melinda Susan
December 27, 1965
August 4, 2019
We will never forget the smile, the warmth and the wisdom of Mindy Williams. She vigorously and imaginatively fought the battle against ovarian cancer for almost five years, never giving in and investigating alternatives at the leading cancer facilities in Texas and California. She died peacefully at home after a heroic battle.
She leaves behind her dedicated husband, Marine Major (Ret.) Todd W. Vosper, and her twins Emily Elizabeth Vosper and Thomas Arthur Vosper. Todd put forth endless efforts to care for Mindy while working, making the household function and homeschooling their children.
Mindy was born in Cranford, NJ and attended school in Summit, NJ, where she was an honor student, member of the student council and cheerleader. She achieved Magna Cum Laude in the national Latin exam.
She spent her summers in Normandy Beach and Bay Head, where she developed an appreciation for the sea, the sun and the sand, and the beneficial effect they have on people.
Following graduation from Summit High School, Mindy attended Dickinson College where she was a member of Delta Nu sorority. She graduated in 1987 with a degree in the Humanities.
After graduation, Mindy moved to Washington, DC, to begin her entrepreneurial career. She trained as a hospitality director at the Charles E. Smith real estate company, helping to make apartment residents content. She then took this idea and expanded it nationally. At her company, Rent & Retain, she wrote newsletters for nearly 25 years. She became an accomplished speaker at apartment industry trade shows. And she compiled her advice into 10 books on the industry, making her what is believed to be the most prolific writer on the subject.
She moved to California and settled in Coronado, where she met her husband, Todd, whom she married in 2006. She loved the lifestyle, the ocean and of course the weather. In 2009 the twins were born, adding a new dimension to her life.
In addition to her husband and children, Mindy leaves her New Jersey family, her parents, Art and Sandra Williams, and her brothers Artie and Tom (Katie); nieces and nephews Torrie, Chip, Paige, Sam and Ally; her beloved aunts Patricia Hobbie, Carla Strom and Molly Castaldo, and uncles Ed Hobbie and Neil Castaldo; and cousins Karen and Steven, Laura, Teddy and Mark, and Carrie, Patricia, Sophia and Anthony. And her step-children Miriam, Vanessa and Wesley.
She now rests in peace in the arms of our loving Savior; free from illness and filled with light, love, and everlasting joy.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:45AM in St. Teresa of Avila Church 306 Morris Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 (908) 277-3700. Repast to follow. Arrangements by Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial, 7 Summit Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 (908) 273-1367. For more information or to send a condolence please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution to the Loaves and Fishes program at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 36 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901 Please mark on the check memo line "Loaves and Fishes" or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (https://ocrahope.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019