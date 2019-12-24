|
|
Gilman, Melvin A.
Melvin A. Gilman born in Malden, MA on October 8, 1924, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. In 1942 Mel was drafted into the Army serving in Biak, New Guinea as a Sergeant. Upon his return Mel married Ruth Goldstein. Mel and Ruth resided in Malden, Medford and Lexington, MA, later moving to Boynton Beach, FL. They were married for 58 years. Father of Anita Grise (Darrell), Linda (Barry) Weinstein, grandfather of Jessica and the late Carl Weinstein. Mel was founder and President of Gilman Associates. Memorial Services for Melvin A. Gilman will be held Friday, December 27 at The Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019