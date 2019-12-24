Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Gilman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin A. Gilman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin A. Gilman Obituary
Gilman, Melvin A.
Melvin A. Gilman born in Malden, MA on October 8, 1924, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. In 1942 Mel was drafted into the Army serving in Biak, New Guinea as a Sergeant. Upon his return Mel married Ruth Goldstein. Mel and Ruth resided in Malden, Medford and Lexington, MA, later moving to Boynton Beach, FL. They were married for 58 years. Father of Anita Grise (Darrell), Linda (Barry) Weinstein, grandfather of Jessica and the late Carl Weinstein. Mel was founder and President of Gilman Associates. Memorial Services for Melvin A. Gilman will be held Friday, December 27 at The Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -