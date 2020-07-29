1/1
Melvin Coleman
Coleman, Melvin
Melvin Coleman was born July 10, 1943 in Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew, Jamaica to the late George and Adina Coleman. On July 21, 2020 he departed this life. He leaves to cherish his memories, children Keron A. Coleman (son), Kishanna Williams (daughter), Sandra M. Cameron (step-daughter); grandchildren Nefisa Rountree, Sha'carra Coleman, Nijahne Whitehorne, Naseem Whitehorne, Warren Sainvil; great-grand Avery Lamar Roscoe; nieces nephews and other beloved family members. Funeral Service 11:00AM August 1, 2020, Central New Testament COG, 1111 Fairfield Dr., West Palm Beach. Bishop Dr. C. H. Wisdom, Pastor. Viewing same day one hour before Service. Professional Services entrusted to Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
