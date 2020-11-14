1/1
Melvin Edelman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Edelman
Melvin Edelman, 97, passed away November 12, 2020 at his home in Boca Raton, FL.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Jean (Riback) Edelman, and two daughters Lynn Edelman and Carol Sherman, son-in-law Dr. Alan Sherman, daughter-in-law Barbra Kavanaugh and sister Irene Clayman. He will also be missed by his four grandchildren Dr. Evan Sherman, Allison "Ali" (Sherman) Friedmann (Nick), Brian Kavanaugh, Jack Kavanaugh (Carly Henry) and great-granddaughter Noa Jade Friedmann. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
Mel was a certified public accountant with a practice in New York City until he retired to Florida in 1985 with his wife, Jean, a public school teacher in Plainview, NY. He was a daily and loving presence in the lives of his grandchildren Evan and Ali in Florida – and was equally devoted to his grandsons Brian and Jack. Mel was a remarkable, kind and genuine man who was truly loved by all. He was both interesting and interested in the world around him and a keen observer of current events. Family and friends relied on him for his honesty and wise counsel. Mel will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A private graveside service will be held.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beth Israel Memorial Chapel
5808 West Atlantic Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33484
561-499-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beth Israel Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved