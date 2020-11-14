Melvin Edelman

Melvin Edelman, 97, passed away November 12, 2020 at his home in Boca Raton, FL.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Jean (Riback) Edelman, and two daughters Lynn Edelman and Carol Sherman, son-in-law Dr. Alan Sherman, daughter-in-law Barbra Kavanaugh and sister Irene Clayman. He will also be missed by his four grandchildren Dr. Evan Sherman, Allison "Ali" (Sherman) Friedmann (Nick), Brian Kavanaugh, Jack Kavanaugh (Carly Henry) and great-granddaughter Noa Jade Friedmann. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

Mel was a certified public accountant with a practice in New York City until he retired to Florida in 1985 with his wife, Jean, a public school teacher in Plainview, NY. He was a daily and loving presence in the lives of his grandchildren Evan and Ali in Florida – and was equally devoted to his grandsons Brian and Jack. Mel was a remarkable, kind and genuine man who was truly loved by all. He was both interesting and interested in the world around him and a keen observer of current events. Family and friends relied on him for his honesty and wise counsel. Mel will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A private graveside service will be held.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store