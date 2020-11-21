Melvin L. "Mel" Meisel

Melvin "Mel" L. Meisel, 88, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Boca Raton after a tragic car accident.

Mel's loving family was the light of his life: his son Jim (Ellen) Meisel, and their children, Ali, Jake, Bracha (Ezra) and their son, Mendel; his daughter Vicki (Ron) Hadar, and their children Aaron and Cole, were his pride and joy. He was "Papa" to his grandchildren.

Mel was proud to be a true New Yorker. Born on May 16, 1932 in Manhattan, he was the adored only child of Irving and Ruth Meisel.

Tall, handsome, charming, and kind, Mel met Judy Sabin on his birthday in 1960 and they married just several months later. They had their two wonderful children, Jim and Vicki, in Kansas City. After Judy's passing in 1984, Mel formed a life partnership with the late Carol Etkin, and they spent many beautiful years together in Boca Raton.

Mel's impeccable cursive handwriting can be found on the respective desks of the whole family with the latest joke, stock market tidbit, or thoughtful check-in.

Chess was a favorite pastime, one he shared lovingly with his grandsons. He enjoyed losing chess matches more than he did winning, as he would always say that the greatest joy of a teacher is when his student surpasses him. And he meant it.

Mel was generous, witty, smart, dignified, and kind. He loved his family and friends deeply. His passing leaves a massive void in the lives of so many. He is already missed immensely. May his memory be for a blessing.

Tzedakah can be given in Mel's memory to the Jewish National Fund; Temple Beth Avodah in Newton, MA; and Temple Aliyah (Cantor Harry German Music Education Fund) in Needham, MA.

Graveside Services were held on Friday, November 20. Shiva will be held via Zoom tonight November 22, and Monday night November 23). Please email MelMeiselShiva@gmail.com for the Zoom link.



