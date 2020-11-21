1/1
Melvin L. "Mel" Meisel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin L. "Mel" Meisel
Melvin "Mel" L. Meisel, 88, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Boca Raton after a tragic car accident.
Mel's loving family was the light of his life: his son Jim (Ellen) Meisel, and their children, Ali, Jake, Bracha (Ezra) and their son, Mendel; his daughter Vicki (Ron) Hadar, and their children Aaron and Cole, were his pride and joy. He was "Papa" to his grandchildren.
Mel was proud to be a true New Yorker. Born on May 16, 1932 in Manhattan, he was the adored only child of Irving and Ruth Meisel.
Tall, handsome, charming, and kind, Mel met Judy Sabin on his birthday in 1960 and they married just several months later. They had their two wonderful children, Jim and Vicki, in Kansas City. After Judy's passing in 1984, Mel formed a life partnership with the late Carol Etkin, and they spent many beautiful years together in Boca Raton.
Mel's impeccable cursive handwriting can be found on the respective desks of the whole family with the latest joke, stock market tidbit, or thoughtful check-in.
Chess was a favorite pastime, one he shared lovingly with his grandsons. He enjoyed losing chess matches more than he did winning, as he would always say that the greatest joy of a teacher is when his student surpasses him. And he meant it.
Mel was generous, witty, smart, dignified, and kind. He loved his family and friends deeply. His passing leaves a massive void in the lives of so many. He is already missed immensely. May his memory be for a blessing.
Tzedakah can be given in Mel's memory to the Jewish National Fund; Temple Beth Avodah in Newton, MA; and Temple Aliyah (Cantor Harry German Music Education Fund) in Needham, MA.
Graveside Services were held on Friday, November 20. Shiva will be held via Zoom tonight November 22, and Monday night November 23). Please email MelMeiselShiva@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved