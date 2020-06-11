Serisky, Melvin

Melvin Serisky, born July 4, 1927, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 6, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. He was predeceased by his first wife Joan Frances Serisky of Jupiter, FL and his son David Karl Serisky of Corvallis, OR. Melvin is survived by his second wife Dr. Ilene Gerber of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, his son Peter Charles Serisky of Shelburne, VT, and three granddaughters: Jessica Erin Campbell Serisky of Wilsonville, OR; Alexandra Lauren Campbell Serisky of Seattle, WA; and Kira Jaye Serisky of Shelburne, VT.

Melvin was born and raised by his parents Rae and Harry Serisky in Brooklyn, NY. He received a BS from Brooklyn College and a MS from Citi College of New York. He married Joan Frances Glickman and moved to Malverne, NY to raise his two sons and many litters of miniature schnauzers. He began his career in education with the NYC public school system starting as a mathematics teacher. He was later promoted to Chairman of the Mathematics Department at Canarsie High School in Brooklyn and finally became Principal of Francis Lewis High School in Queens before retiring in 1982.

Melvin very much enjoyed his position as principal of a large high school with 3200 students in NYC, which spanned the turbulent decade of the 1970's. During his tenure his most recognized accomplishment was the introduction of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme into his school, as the first public high school in the US to offer this. This unique program affords bright students the opportunity to have their degree recognized internationally, and eliminate their first year of college. Since his pioneering introduction of the IB program in the US it has since grown to now being offered in over 1600 public schools.

During his career he also ran a College Board course on weekends.

After retiring Melvin and Joan resided in Eastport, NY and Somers, NY and eventually found their way to Jupiter, FL. After Joan passed away he met and married Dr. Ilene Gerber and resided in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. His final days were at MorseLife in West Palm Beach, FL.

Melvin was also an accomplished musician and could play just about any instrument. In his younger days he played locally in the nightclubs in Brooklyn and resorts in the Catskills in his band, the "Mel Sherry Trio". His passion for music continued during his life. In his later years he focused on his favorite instrument, the piano. Even in his final years while residing in the independent living facility, he could be found holding court or giving concerts to entertain the residents with his endless repertoire of songs.

Due to current circumstances, there are no immediate plans for any services. The family will be in touch with friends and relatives at an appropriate time in the future. Contributions may be made to MorseLife Hospice.



