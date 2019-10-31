Home

Isik, Meral
Our dear mother Meral Onur Isik, was born on All Saints Day, November 1, 1934 and passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was an intelligent, gracious, proud and caring mother, wife and friend who defined her life around her family and friends. Meral is survived by her three children, two grandsons, a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law. She loved deeply and in turn was deeply loved. Meral's kindness, wit and loyalty touched everyone's hearts.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
