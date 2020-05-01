Figueroa, Mercedes
Mercedes Lopez Figueroa passed away, April 29, 2020, at age 83. She was born in Santa Clara, Cuba on October 11, 1936.
Predeceased by her husband Cesar Figueroa, Sr. and her grandson Cesar Alejandro Figueroa III, her parents Manuel and Mercedes Lopez, her sister Martha Hernandez, and her brothers Jose Antonio Lopez, Jose Manuel Lopez, Jose Luis Lopez, Clodomiro Lopez, and Orlando Lopez.
She is survived by her daughters Marlene Ross (Jared Martinez) of Lantana, FL; Mercedes (William) Jakola of Baltimore, MD; her son Cesar Figueroa, Jr. of Pattersonville, NY; her daughter-in-law Laurie Figueroa of Lake Worth, FL; and her granddaughters Olivia Figueroa of Palm Beach, FL, Kaitlyn (Camille) Jakola of Brooklyn, NY, and Rebekah Anne Jakola of Washington, DC. She is further survived by her sisters Maria Hernandez, Luisa Cusell, and Georgina Vera, all from Lake Worth, FL, her sister-in-law Amparo Lopez also from Lake Worth, and her brothers Rigoberto (Sonia) Lopez of Lantana, FL, as well as Luis Lopez, and Ruben Lopez both from West Palm Beach, FL. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mercedes immigrated to the US in 1967 from Cuba with her husband and children, eventually settling in Lake Worth, FL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, beloved sister, aunt, and a friend to all.
Funeral Services will be held privately. A Celebration of her Life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020.