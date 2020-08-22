Merrill Deitrich

Deitrich, Merrill

Merrill Arthur "Pete" Deitrich left this life peacefully on August 16, 2020 in his residence in Pompano Beach, FL at age 100.

Pete was born in Bloomsburg, PA in 1920, the second son of Louisa A. and Richard C. Deiterich. He graduated from Bloomsburg High School in 1938 and was inducted as a distinguished graduate thereof in 2006. He then attended Bloomsburg State Teachers College where he was a member of the college's first V5 flight program. He received his degree in 1942 and subsequently was commissioned as an officer in the US Marine Corps and commenced flight training. He received his gold wings in 1943 and was sent to the south Pacific (Peleliu) as an Operations Officer. He was discharged in 1946 with the rank of Captain.

After his discharge from the Marine Corps, Pete entered the University of Pennsylvania, receiving his MBA from the Wharton School. He began his business career as a Certified Public Accountant but soon went to work for the Ford Motor Company in Detroit. He was employed by Ford as a manager in Michigan and eventually became International Operations Manager, launching Ford's international financing activities in Europe, Latin America, and the Pacific region. He stayed with Ford until 1968 when he became president and chairman of the board of First Macomb Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company. Pete was married to the former Catherine O'Neill of Freeland, PA. While in the Detroit area, he was a co-founder of his community's Rotary Club.

After his retirement Pete and Catherine (deceased) moved to Boca Raton, FL. He was an avid golfer and bridge player, earning trophies in both. It was here at the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club that he met Carol, his companion in later years. He and Carol moved to John Knox Village in 2014 where they joined the Rotary Club of John Knox Village. He was a Paul Harris Fellow.

Pete is survived by three nephews, Joseph O'Neill, Jr. of North Palm Beach, FL, Michael P. O'Neill of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Richard Deitrich of Bloomsburg, PA; by his sister-in-law Zaira O'Neill of Singer Island, FL, three grandnephews--Andrew, Christopher and Ryan O'Neill—and his godson, W. Michael George of Bloomfield Hills, MI. He is also survived and remembered fondly by his long-time companion, Carol Redd of Pompano Beach, FL.

A private family service will be held. Pete will rest peacefully with his Catherine at Saint Patrick Cemetery, White Haven, PA. Those wishing to honor his memory may donate to Semper Fi and America's Fund or to the John Knox Village Foundation, 651 SW Sixth Street, Pompano Beach, FL, 33060. The many whose lives Pete touched will carry his memory in their hearts as one of the finest--a brave, gentle, and generous soul.



