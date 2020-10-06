Michael A. Hedler
Michael A. Hedler made a quantum leap from his mountain home in Sevierville, Tennessee to his eternal dwelling place on September 27, 2020 and is now in the presence of Jehovah.
Michael was born to Albert and Agnes Hedler on August 16, 1948 in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire. God had granted him 72 years of life in this world. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Maureen Brown.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Katie. Michael also has two sons, Michael Hedler of Seneca, South Carolina and Thomas Hedler and wife, Mandy of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and a daughter, Kristin Rees Johnson and husband, Gary of Sevierville, Tennessee. God blessed Mike and allowed him to see his children's children's children. He has 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Michael was a United States Marine and served his country from 1967-1970. Mike was a combat Veteran of the Vietnam War. During his years of service he received many awards and medals including the Meritorious Mast award for service to the people of the Republic of Vietnam. After discharging from the military he held various jobs. His profession being one of a electrician.
Michael lived in South Florida most of his adult life. It was while living in the West Palm Beach area that he received the greatest gift ever given, salvation and forgiveness. Jesus Christ became his Lord and Savior. Mike had a hunger and passion for the Lord that couldn't be satisfied. One of his mentors described him as a hungry dog in a meat market that couldn't be satisfied. Only his hunger was for God. God's transformation in Mike's life had begun.
Mike served the Lord in many ways. He and his wife Katie were in ministry together serving their local church through a ministry to unwed mothers at a maternity home. Mike and Katie also ministered to others through a recovery ministry and children's ministry. Mike also led various Bible study groups. He became the Director of the Maintenance Operations for his church serving there until he moved in 2010 to the mountains of Tennessee. Once moving to Tennessee he became a member of First Baptist Church of Sevierville.
All who knew Mike were captivated by his smile, sense of humor, big heart for people, love of family and the love that he had for God and his country. We'll miss you Mike. Our lives were enriched by you. As you always said "we'll see you when we see you". That is our hope and assurance that because of Christ we will one day be reunited.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Michael's name online to The Disabled American Veterans at (dav.org
).
A Celebration of Life Service with full military honors will be held at Atchley Funeral Home, 118 East Main Street, Sevierville, Tennessee 37862 on Saturday October 10, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10AM. The service will start at 11AM with Pastor Kenneth Winter of Henrico, Virginia officiating. Friends and family will gather together at the Rock'n Rooster venue located at 2520 Sand Pike Blvd in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee immediately following the service for a time of food and fellowship. The family invites all who knew and loved Mike to attend as we celebrate a life well lived!!! Services will be live streamed on Atchley Funeral Home's Youtube page. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
).