Sharp, Jr., Michael Alan

August 19, 1993 - May 16, 2020

Michael Alan Sharp, Jr., of Royal Palm Beach, FL, now at peace in God's loving care. For whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16. Private burial was May 20, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. Parents Mike and Maryanne Fettig Sharp, his many aunts, uncles and 34 cousins. Our family chain is broken, nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again.



