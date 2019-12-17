|
|
AVEDISIAN, Michael
Michael Avedisian, 83, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center with his children by his bedside.
Michael "Metz Papa" was beloved and devoted to a large, loving family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Ida Avedisian; son, Gary Avedisian, daughter, Laura Avedisian; granddaughter, Michaela "Hokee Jahn" Avedisian; sister, Nina Sahagian and brother-in-law, John Sahagian; brother, Armen Avedisian and sister-in-law Jeanne Avedisian; nephews and wives Gregory and Nancy Sahagian, Paul and Kristen Sahagian, Matthew and Claudine Sahagian, Anthony and Darya Avedisian; 12 grand nephews and nieces; many close cousins and lifelong friends throughout New Jersey, New England, Florida and California.
A gathering of friends and loved ones in Florida to honor Michael's life is planned at his home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 as an open house from 11 am to 5 pm. Guests may come anytime and stay for any length during that time. The address is 211 Sedona Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418.
A private Hokee Hantes service at St. Leon's Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 is planned for Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020 at 10:30 am. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 4 pm at the Indian Trail Club, 830 Franklin Lake Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Michael's honor at
https://coafkids.networkforgood.com/projects/88516-gifts-in-memory-of-michael-avedisian
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019