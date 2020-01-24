Home

Michael Batky

Michael Batky Obituary
Batky, Michael
Michael Batky, 75, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. An avid Miami Hurricane fan, golfer and highly respected leader in the plastics industry. Michael is survived by his wife Madelyn of 52 years; children, Amy, Cara (Gene) and Shari; grandchildren, Emily and Justin; sister, Linda; nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.
Services will be held 10:15AM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or (www.trustbridgefoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
