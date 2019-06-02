Home

Michael Craig TSCHUDIN

Michael Craig TSCHUDIN Obituary
TSCHUDIN, Michael Craig Michael Craig Tschudin, best known as a songwriter for and member of the Jimmy Buffett band, died at age 74 on May 5, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Born in New York City and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Michael was something of a musical savant, though also an accomplished oil painter and a phenomenal cook. He eventually joined the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, becoming its Director of Music Ministries. He passed away to join his wife, Sandra Pickup Tschudin and brothers, Gregory Lucheme Tschudin and William Jerome Tschudin. He is survived by his son, Alexander Craig Tschudin, and brothers Benjamin Hastings Tschudin Lucheme and Roberto Tschudin Lucheme. A memorial service will be held at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2740 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 on June 9, 2019 at 12PM. Friends are welcome.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019
