Free, Michael D.

Michael D. Free, age 77, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in Lake Worth, FL on August 26, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1943 in Saxton, PA and has lived in Palm Beach County, FL since 1980. He served in the US Army from 1964 to 1970. He worked at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office from 1980 until he retired in 2003. Michael is predeceased by his bride Judith E. Free, and his parents Charles D. Free and Ruth Dearing Free of Mapleton Depot, PA. He is survived by his children Susie Free of Lake Worth, Gregory Free of Orlando, FL, Tina Arrandale of Ft. Pierce, FL, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and brother Andrew Free.

A private family funeral service will be held at the South Florida National Cemetery at 9:30AM September 14, 2020 followed by our family welcoming friends at his home from 12:00PM to 3:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Palm Beach County Hospice, checks payable to Trustbridge, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 in his memory.



