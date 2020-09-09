1/1
Michael D. Free
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Free, Michael D.
Michael D. Free, age 77, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in Lake Worth, FL on August 26, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1943 in Saxton, PA and has lived in Palm Beach County, FL since 1980. He served in the US Army from 1964 to 1970. He worked at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office from 1980 until he retired in 2003. Michael is predeceased by his bride Judith E. Free, and his parents Charles D. Free and Ruth Dearing Free of Mapleton Depot, PA. He is survived by his children Susie Free of Lake Worth, Gregory Free of Orlando, FL, Tina Arrandale of Ft. Pierce, FL, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and brother Andrew Free.
A private family funeral service will be held at the South Florida National Cemetery at 9:30AM September 14, 2020 followed by our family welcoming friends at his home from 12:00PM to 3:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Palm Beach County Hospice, checks payable to Trustbridge, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved