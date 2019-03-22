|
DOSS, Michael Dale Michael Dale Doss, 57, was born in Norfolk, VA and passed away suddenly in Vero Beach, FL on March 15, 2019. He grew up in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and graduated from Jupiter High School. Michael was a long time resident of Vero Beach and was employed by B&C Waters. Michael is survived by his wife, Donia Voories; parents, Jesse and Sybil Stiggins; brothers, Ted J. (Linda) Doss, Jesse C. Stiggins, Jr., and Carl B. Stiggins; son, John Paul Doss; daughter, Kelley M. (Leo) Rios and grandchildren, Elio and Jentry Rios. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Loyal Order of Moose, Ft. Pierce Lodge 248, 325 Pandora Ave, Ft. Pierce, FL 34951. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Michael's name to the Vero Beach Humane Society, (www.hsvb.org/ways-to-donate.html). Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 22, 2019