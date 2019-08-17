|
|
Dubiner, Michael
Michael Dubiner passed away in Palm Beach County on August 2, 2019 at age 65 after a long illness. He was known as Duby by many of his loved ones and friends. Nancy, his wife and his children, David and Jeannie will miss his wisdom, zest for life and fun spirit. His grandchildren Eli and Sky will miss their grandpa and the joy he had in just being with them. His sister, Gina and her husband Bobby have been loyal, dedicated and the best of friends. He was born to Ann and Murray Dubiner, holocaust survivors. This fact shaped his life and he fought injustice as an attorney but embraced life to its fullest becoming a photographer and an artist. His website, duby.com expresses his unique prespective. He wanted to learn everything and experience as much as he could always believing that there was limited time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019