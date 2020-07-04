1/1
Michael E. Friedlander
Friedlander, Michael E.
Michael E. Friedlander, 75, died on June 11, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
He leaves his wife of nearly 54 years, Sondra (Chunowitz); his sons, Samuel and his wife Stefanie (Peck) and David and his wife Mandy (Stein) and five grandchildren.
Born and raised in Chicago, he graduated from University of Illinois and Depaul Law School and moved to the Washington, DC area to practice law. Philanthropic virtues led him to become the President of the JCC of Northern Virginia. After retiring, he continued his love for travel, gained the hobbies of painting and stonework, and became a docent at the Norton Museum of Art.
A private funeral service was held June 12, 2020 at South Florida Jewish Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.
Donations can be made to the Norton Museum of Art (www.norton.org).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
