Krajnovich, Michael Eugene

Michael Eugene Krajnovich, age 74, Port St. Lucie, FL, died August 25, 2020. He was at home with his family at his passing. Left behind are his wife Jacqueline Layne, daughters Lisa (Nick) Snedeker of Stuart, FL,Tammy (Frank) Jackson of Clinton, IA, sons Robert (Leeanne) Farrell of St. Paul, MN, Jeremy (Jennifer) Farrell of Okeechobee, FL, five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, brothers Robert (Wendy) Krajnovich and Barry (Dee) Krajnovich and sisters Diane (Jim) Mussman and Betty "Sis" Krajnovich; sister-in-law Johanne Layne Bradley. The family also wishes to mention close friends David and Jo Trewin, Norma Suozzo, and Paulette Quick. Neptune Society will handle his remains. A private memorial service is planned for a later time. The family requests any donations be made to the local Alzheimer's Society in your community.



