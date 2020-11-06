Michael F. Wortis
Tribute to Michael F. Wortis, PGA Pro, who passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 in Jupiter, FL.
A quintessential gentleman with a million-dollar smile. Mike was a generous, erudite, soulful, charming, entertaining, loyal and honorable man. He had a tremendous command of the English language and was known to have an extensive language of his own. Everyone had a nickname, whether they wanted one or not.
To many, he was a debonair man, a role model to many, larger than life, who knew how to enjoy the best of everything. He was always impeccably dressed, extraordinarily generous and a gifted conversationalist. He had a joy of life, always surrounded by many friends, sharing interesting life stories and enjoying great food.
His handsome good looks and charm, both internal and external, will be fondly remembered by those who knew him. He was the real deal. Self-taught and self-made.
Mike was born in Brooklyn, NY, joined the Marines and then worked his way up through the golf business, ultimately becoming the Head Golf Pro at the Leo J Martin Golf Course in Weston, MA for 33 years. He had a natural talent for teaching golf to both beginners and champions, providing critical golf skills and lasting memories for all of those who were fortunate enough to take a lesson with Mike.
Mike was the son of late Judith and Samuel Wortis; brother of Henry (deceased), sisters, Carol and Lola. He is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Ellen Stranberg, his daughter, Lisa (husband Dan "Duke" Yannes); grandson, Jake Yannes and daughter, Tara Morash (husband Kenny); grandchildren Jamie, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and great-granddaughter Michaela.
Mike was very special person, extraordinary in every way, irreplaceable, unforgettable and a compassionate human being. He will forever hold a special place in our hearts and minds. To know him was to love him.
Mike will be honored with a private funeral service. To extend condolences to his family or to share a memory of Mike, please visit (aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com
).
In Mike's memory, we have established the Michael F. Wortis Scholarship Fund for those who are passionate about learning the game of golf. Donations can be made in Mike's name to the New England PGA Foundation, PO Box 743, 81C Shrewsbury Street, Boylston, MA 01505.