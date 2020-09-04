1/1
Michael Golder
Golder, Michael
Michael Golder, 76, passed away at the University of Miami Hospital on August 28, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with leukemia. He was a chemical engineer by profession specializing in plastics. He worked for the GAF Corporation and later for Hoechst Celanese where he was a director of research and development and received numerous patents and awards.
After moving to West Palm Beach full time, he became very active in community life. He loved playing tennis and golf with friends and excelled in both. He was also on many community committees where he was valued for his expertise and common sense.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years Dianne, a stepson Paul and wife Deborah, two grandchildren Brenna and Austin, a brother Steve (Kathy) and two sisters Diane and Janet, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Sylvester Cancer Center where he received excellent care. Website: (development.miami.edu) and scroll down in designations to Sylvester.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
