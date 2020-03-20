Home

Michael Gomberg Obituary
Gomberg, Michael
Michael Gomberg passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 70 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by a large and loving family, including his wife of 49 years, three children, six grandchildren, three siblings, and his mother-in-law. The two things he loved most in life were his family and playing golf. He was known as "Iron Man Gomby" at the Rinky Dinks golf group at the West Palm Beach Golf Course for 40 years. There will be a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trust Bridge Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
