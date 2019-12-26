|
Ellis, Michael J.
Born in London, England, Michael's family took him to Chile at the ending of World War II where he learned to speak beautiful Spanish and had a wonderful life growing up; then back to Great Britain and eventually the USA giving him family and friends around the globe.
His good looks, smile and panache landed him a career as an Advertising Model all over Europe and afforded him a wealth of travel that was the envy of most and buckets full of stories (some very tall!). He loved playing golf in his retirement years and he expressed many times he knew what a good life he had.
After a lengthy illness, and under Hospice care, Michael passed away in his 86th year in December of 2019 survived by his wife Chrissy of 25 years in Florida, his daughter Candi in New York, his son Michael and his brother Arturo in Chile.
If you wish to celebrate his life, please consider volunteering or donating to Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida where he found and adopted his wonderful and loving dog Dolly. His beloved cat Mabel, in her cat wisdom, accepted Dolly in her home but always knew she was the most loved!
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Gardens Court, and at Trustbridge Hospice.
Michael's ashes will be spread in the Gulfstream off the coast of Florida and will eventually find their way to the British Isles, his birth home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019