KOBLITZ, Michael Jay Michael Jay Koblitz, 69, of Cleveland, OH, and formerly of West Palm Beach, FL and Tenafly, NJ, died peacefully and surrounded by his children on May 10, 2019. Retired since 2003, he was a Managing Director at Translink International, and Gruntal & Co. An avid golfer, he was a member of Alpine Country Club, New Jersey and Banyan Golf Club, Florida. Married for 25 years to Ellen B. Koblitz, who predeceased him in 2003. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Lauren K. Shapiro and Aaron P. Shapiro of San Francisco, CA; Marcus J. Koblitz and Sara W. Koblitz of Washington, DC, and grandchildren Maxwell J. and Asher E.; and sister Jan K. Blum. Shiva will be observed in his children's homes. Friends may donate to a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 13, 2019