BAUM, Michael Joseph June 13, 1945 April 22, 2019 Michael Joseph Baum, age 73, was born on June 13, 1945 to William and Grace Baum in Cincinnati, OH. He was the third of four children, having an older brother Bill who still lives in Cincinnati with his wife Jean; an older sister Trish who predeceased him, and her husband Richard Roesbery in San Ramon, CA; and a younger sister Jean who lives with her husband, Fritz Wise, in Sarasota, FL. His life was forever influenced growing up as a teenager during the Vietnam War era. He graduated from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN in 1967 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the United States Marine Corps. In August, 1968, while serving with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, he was decorated for valor and presented with the Navy Commendation Medal with V for disregarding his own safety and carrying one of his injured men to safety, during which he was also wounded and received his Purple Heart. Mike was med-evacuated back to the United States, where he endured extensive surgeries to repair his wounds. His remaining 4 years in the Marine Corps were spent in various Force Recon Units in both the US and Southeast Asia. He often reflected that those were the really good days where he got to play with all of the best "toys" the US military had at the time. Mike was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1972 as a Captain, and returned to college where he graduated with an MBA from Miami University. Mike joined the international CPA firm Peat, Marwick, Mitchell (now KPMG LLP) in 1974 in Cincinnati, OH. He was promoted to Partner in 1982 in the Executive Office of KPMG in New York City. Over the remaining tenure of his 32 years at KPMG, Mike worked with the Firms largest industrial and manufacturing clients including General Electric, Union Carbide and Emerson Electric. Mike retired in 2006 from KPMG'S Executive Office, as the Partner in Charge of US Risk Management. Mike was married in 1994 to Patricia O'Connor, the great love of his life, and three years later added a daughter, Gracie, to an already blended family that included Mike's sons, Michael and Patrick. One of Mike's great joys were the 6 years that they all lived together in Chesterfield, MO. Michael is married to Michelle Howard, and Michael, Michelle, and Patrick still reside in St. Louis. After retirement, Pat, Mike and Gracie moved to Sewall's Point, FL to be closer to Pat's parents. From 2006 2016 Mike lent considerable time and resources to The Pine School, where Gracie attended school from second grade through 12th grade. He was chair of the Board of Trustees for 5 of those 10 years. It was during that time that The Pine School successfully restructured its debt so that it emerged from the 2008 financial crises as a viable thriving K through12th grade private school, which is a major asset to the Martin County community. Throughout the latter part of his life Mike fought a long, and ultimately unsuccessful battle with cancer. But as a true Marine he fought to the end and never gave up hope that he would prevail. He will be forever missed and cherished by his loving family and many friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 S.E. Monterey Road, Stuart, FL 34994 where there will be a visitation on Sunday, May 19 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 20 10:00AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1200 S.E. 10th St, Stuart, FL 34996. A Military Funeral Honors Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:00 AM at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth FL 33449. Please use Lane #5. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in loving memory of Mike can be made to the Veterans Council of Martin County, Inc., P.O. Box 1994, Stuart, FL 34995, or to Gertrude Walden Child Care Center, attention Thelma Washington, 601 S.E. Lake St, Stuart, FL 34994. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019