MUSTAINE, Michael K. September 21, 1966 April 26, 2019 Michael K. Mustaine, 52, of Fort Pierce, FL, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 26, 2019. Michael was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL. He was a graduate of Forest Hill High School and Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. Michael's intelligence and personality allowed him to excel in his employment in sales in several construction related businesses. Mike was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hike and explore new adventures. His favorite place to visit was North Carolina, from the mountains to the coast. He looked forward to his visits to New Bern, NC every Christmas, always anticipating the arrival of snow. His quick wit and dry sense of humor kept everyone guessing what was coming next. He loved to cook for family and friends and was generous and kind and loved his cats. Michael is survived by his father, Kreig P. "Mo" Mustaine of West Palm Beach and was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Brown Mustaine. Arrangements for a memorial will be announced at a later date.