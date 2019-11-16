|
|
Kelly, Michael Keith
Michael Keith Kelly, "Dee", 77, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach, FL.
A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23 at 3:00PM at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to (michaeljfox.org).
Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at (www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019