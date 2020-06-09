

Michael L. Davis, 68, of Royal Palm Beach, passed away on June 6, 2020. Michael was born on April 8, 1952 in Winter Haven, FL to the late Wesley and Elizabeth Davis, Sr. Michael was an Allstate Insurance Agent in Palm Beach County for 30 years, where he touched a lot of lives.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra Davis, one brother, seven sisters, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.

A private memorial will be held on June 12, 2020.



