Michael L. Davis
Michael L. Davis, 68, of Royal Palm Beach, passed away on June 6, 2020. Michael was born on April 8, 1952 in Winter Haven, FL to the late Wesley and Elizabeth Davis, Sr. Michael was an Allstate Insurance Agent in Palm Beach County for 30 years, where he touched a lot of lives.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra Davis, one brother, seven sisters, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.
A private memorial will be held on June 12, 2020.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 10, 2020
Michael was a genius friend and always had a smile for you! R.I.P. MICHAEL.... Louvenia Howzell ❤
Louvenia Howzell
Friend
June 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gloria, Jackie and Donald (The Johnson Family)
Neighbor
June 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sharon Hayes
Friend
