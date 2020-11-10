Michael L. "Mickey" Powell
Michael L. "Mickey" Powell, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and past president of the PGA of America passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Mickey was born on June 17, 1939 to the late Arnold and Christine Powell. He was a graduate of Ben Davis High School and Indiana Central College.
Mickey is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Jones Powell; his brother, Jerry Powell; children, Tiffany Jensen (Chris), Tammy Harvey (Brad), Tori Ward (Greg), Stacey Fowler (Ben), Marla Satterfield and Michelle Parks (Patrick); 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation, Golden Bear Plaza, East Tower, 11770 U.S. Hwy 1 #308, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 (https://give.nicklauschildrens.org/
).
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, Zionsville, IN